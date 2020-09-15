School holidays change for Fayette County students

Fayette County is reminding parents that the 2020-21 holiday schedule for public school students has changed, starting in October. Modifications to classrooms and teaching procedures due to coronavirus precautions caused the new school year to start two weeks late, which requires the school system to add back more instructional days. As a result, the fall break originally scheduled for Oct. 5-6 has been canceled and classes will be held on those days. During Thanksgiving week, when schools are usually closed, classes will still be held Nov. 23-24 and the holiday break will be Nov. 25-27.