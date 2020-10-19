Sandy Creek team quarantined due to coronavirus

Fayette County Public Schools reported on Oct. 16 that 225 students and 21 staff members are now in isolation or quarantine due to school-related exposures, with 10 new student cases of COVID-19 and four new staff cases. The county is allowing more students back into classrooms each week this month, with 13,740 students currently attending in person. The week of Oct. 19 will mark the first time all school year that students from all grades will be allowed to attend classes in person if they choose. An all-virtual option remains available.