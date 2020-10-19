X

Sandy Creek team quarantined due to coronavirus

Fayette County's COVID-19 quarantine numbers are up after a student at Sandy Creek High School tested positive. Courtesy FCBOE

Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

Fayette County | 48 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Sandy Creek High School’s football team is in quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 15. The Fayette County school system announcement said the student attends classes virtually, so only team members will be sequestered for 14 days. No other football teams are involved, but Sandy Creek’s Oct. 23 game with Westminster will be rescheduled.

Fayette County Public Schools reported on Oct. 16 that 225 students and 21 staff members are now in isolation or quarantine due to school-related exposures, with 10 new student cases of COVID-19 and four new staff cases. The county is allowing more students back into classrooms each week this month, with 13,740 students currently attending in person. The week of Oct. 19 will mark the first time all school year that students from all grades will be allowed to attend classes in person if they choose. An all-virtual option remains available.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.