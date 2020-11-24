Sandy Creek Road project gets extra Fayette County funds

An additional $259,682 has been allocated by Fayette County to the contract for repaving the county’s portion of Sandy Creek Road. The Board of Commissioners approved the change order 5-0 at its Nov. 12 meeting. Public Works Director Phil Mallon explained that a recent re-inspection of the heavily traveled road showed that increased traffic, primarily from trucks, has caused damage that will require an extra layer of asphalt during resurfacing. Mallon said the additional step would be more cost-effective in the long run and “provide strength for anticipated traffic growth.”