X

Sandy Creek Road project gets extra Fayette County funds

Repaving heavily traveled Sandy Creek Road in Fayette County will require an extra layer of asphalt. AJC file photo
Repaving heavily traveled Sandy Creek Road in Fayette County will require an extra layer of asphalt. AJC file photo

Fayette County | 18 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

An additional $259,682 has been allocated by Fayette County to the contract for repaving the county’s portion of Sandy Creek Road. The Board of Commissioners approved the change order 5-0 at its Nov. 12 meeting. Public Works Director Phil Mallon explained that a recent re-inspection of the heavily traveled road showed that increased traffic, primarily from trucks, has caused damage that will require an extra layer of asphalt during resurfacing. Mallon said the additional step would be more cost-effective in the long run and “provide strength for anticipated traffic growth.”

County staff has been authorized to apply for a federal grant through the Atlanta Regional Commission that might cover up to $207,746 of the cost. The commissioners asked that county staff also contact Fayetteville officials to encourage the city to address repairs to its portion of the road.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.