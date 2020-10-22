Repairs will close part of Peachtree City road

A one-mile segment of Peachtree Parkway at the southern end of Peachtree City will be shut down for repairs Oct. 26-30. The portion of the road between Robinson Road and Redwine Road will be closed to through traffic so crews can fix damage caused by a water main break in September. The at-grade golf cart and pedestrian crossing at Merrywood Lane will also be closed.
Residents of Timber Lake will have access to their homes via Redwine Road, and those who live in Huntington Place and The Estates can use the Robinson Road entrances. Signs will mark the detours on both roads. Drivers are asked to proceed at a safe speed in the vicinity and expect some delays. Anyone with questions about the project can call the Public Works Department at 770-320-6011 or email publicworks@fayettecountyga.gov.