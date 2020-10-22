Repairs will close part of Peachtree City road

Residents of Timber Lake will have access to their homes via Redwine Road, and those who live in Huntington Place and The Estates can use the Robinson Road entrances. Signs will mark the detours on both roads. Drivers are asked to proceed at a safe speed in the vicinity and expect some delays. Anyone with questions about the project can call the Public Works Department at 770-320-6011 or email publicworks@fayettecountyga.gov.