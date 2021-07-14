ajc logo
Repairs pending for Peachtree City water storage tank

A Florida company has been hired to do specialized maintenance at the Crosstown Water Treatment Plant in Peachtree City. Photo by Jill Howard Church for the AJC
A Florida company has been hired to do specialized maintenance at the Crosstown Water Treatment Plant in Peachtree City. Photo by Jill Howard Church for the AJC

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
17 minutes ago

A 4 million-gallon ground storage tank at the Crosstown Water Treatment Plant in Peachtree City is getting some specialized maintenance. A December 2020 cleaning, disinfection and inspection of the tank (called a clearwell) identified nine issues needing custom repair. Fayette County officials said that “a specialty contractor with an in-depth skill set is needed for construction and for maintenance of this type of structure,” due to its size and composition. Some of the items had already been identified during a 2013 sanitary survey conducted by the state Environmental Protection Division. Among the issues being addressed are a deflection in the tank’s dome as well as delaminated coatings and weathering.

The Fayette County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 on June 24 to approve $149,519 for CROM Coatings and Restorations of Gainesville, Florida, to complete the repairs. Purchasing Director Ted Burgess said in a board memo that CROM is one of only two companies in the Southeast that repairs clearwells of this type, and the only one that fixes dome deflections.

