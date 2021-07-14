Repairs pending for Peachtree City water storage tank

A 4 million-gallon ground storage tank at the Crosstown Water Treatment Plant in Peachtree City is getting some specialized maintenance. A December 2020 cleaning, disinfection and inspection of the tank (called a clearwell) identified nine issues needing custom repair. Fayette County officials said that “a specialty contractor with an in-depth skill set is needed for construction and for maintenance of this type of structure,” due to its size and composition. Some of the items had already been identified during a 2013 sanitary survey conducted by the state Environmental Protection Division. Among the issues being addressed are a deflection in the tank’s dome as well as delaminated coatings and weathering.