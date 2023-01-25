Register by Feb. 10 for Fayetteville Citizens Police Academy

Participant applications are due by Feb. 10 for the Fayetteville Citizens Police Academy.
Managed and presented by the Fayetteville Police Department C.A.R.E. Unit, sessions will be 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays from March 9 to May 11 at the Fayetteville Police Department Headquarters, 760 Jimmie Mayfield Blvd., Fayetteville.
Applications are available in the police department’s lobby or by emailing Officer S. Brandao at sbrandao@fayetteville-ga.gov or Officer S. Israel at sisrael@fayetteville-ga.gov.
Among the topics to be covered include traffic law, fraud/scams, illegal drug trends, crime scene investigations, domestic violence abuse, defensive tactics and firearms safety.
Learn more by calling 770-719-4295 or viewing the flyer at bit.ly/3X0vYxo.
