Register by Feb. 10 for Fayetteville Citizens Police Academy

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Participant applications are due by Feb. 10 for the Fayetteville Citizens Police Academy.

Managed and presented by the Fayetteville Police Department C.A.R.E. Unit, sessions will be 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays from March 9 to May 11 at the Fayetteville Police Department Headquarters, 760 Jimmie Mayfield Blvd., Fayetteville.

Applications are available in the police department’s lobby or by emailing Officer S. Brandao at sbrandao@fayetteville-ga.gov or Officer S. Israel at sisrael@fayetteville-ga.gov.

Among the topics to be covered include traffic law, fraud/scams, illegal drug trends, crime scene investigations, domestic violence abuse, defensive tactics and firearms safety.

Learn more by calling 770-719-4295 or viewing the flyer at bit.ly/3X0vYxo.

