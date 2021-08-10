Qualifying begins Aug. 16 for Tyrone election

Documents that must be filed with the town clerk include a notice of candidacy and affidavit; a declaration of intention; an affidavit of exemption for those who will not exceed $2,500 in campaign contributions or expenses; and other financial disclosures and ethics-related forms. All forms are available for download at www.tyrone.org. Filing can be done 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-20 at Tyrone Town Hall, 950 Senoia Road. Council meetings are held on the first and third Thursday of each month.