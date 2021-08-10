ajc logo
Qualifying begins Aug. 16 for Tyrone election

Documents can be filed Aug. 16-20 for two open Tyrone Town Council seats. Courtesy Town of Tyrone
Documents can be filed Aug. 16-20 for two open Tyrone Town Council seats. Courtesy Town of Tyrone

Credit: Courtesy Town of Tyrone

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
1 hour ago

Tyrone residents interested in being elected to two open Town Council seats can begin filing qualifying documents on Aug. 16. Posts 3 and 4, currently held by Billy Campbell and Gloria Furr, respectively, will be on the Nov. 2 ballot for new four-year terms. Candidates must be at least 21 years old, be eligible to vote and have lived in Tyrone for at least 12 months before the election; the qualifying fee is $216.

Documents that must be filed with the town clerk include a notice of candidacy and affidavit; a declaration of intention; an affidavit of exemption for those who will not exceed $2,500 in campaign contributions or expenses; and other financial disclosures and ethics-related forms. All forms are available for download at www.tyrone.org. Filing can be done 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-20 at Tyrone Town Hall, 950 Senoia Road. Council meetings are held on the first and third Thursday of each month.

