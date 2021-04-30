ajc logo
X

Police seek alcohol thieves in Peachtree City

Someone used garden pruners to break into a storage area at the Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater in Peachtree City. Courtesy Peachtree City Police
Someone used garden pruners to break into a storage area at the Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater in Peachtree City. Courtesy Peachtree City Police

Credit: Courtesy Peachtree City Police

Credit: Courtesy Peachtree City Police

Fayette County | 49 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Peachtree City police are offering a $500 reward to anyone who can help identify the person or persons responsible for stealing alcohol from the local amphitheater. The department says that sometime between Feb. 20 and April 27, someone forced open a locked metal door at the Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater on McIntosh Trail and used Fiskars garden pruners to cut a chain-link fence and gain access to the storage area. The culprit(s) stole six bottles of Svedka vodka, two bottles of Grey Goose vodka and one bottle of Bacardi rum.

Police said there has been an ongoing problem with vandalism of the facility’s fence. Anyone with information leading to the “identification and successful prosecution of those responsible” is eligible for the reward. Tips can be sent to Lt. Brad Williams at bwilliams@peachtree-city.org or submitted anonymously at 770-487-6010.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top