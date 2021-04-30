Police seek alcohol thieves in Peachtree City

Peachtree City police are offering a $500 reward to anyone who can help identify the person or persons responsible for stealing alcohol from the local amphitheater. The department says that sometime between Feb. 20 and April 27, someone forced open a locked metal door at the Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater on McIntosh Trail and used Fiskars garden pruners to cut a chain-link fence and gain access to the storage area. The culprit(s) stole six bottles of Svedka vodka, two bottles of Grey Goose vodka and one bottle of Bacardi rum.