Police, finance positions reclassified in Peachtree City

Two police officers currently working in Peachtree City's criminal investigation division will now be formally classified as detectives. Courtesy Peachtree City Police Department
Fayette County | 56 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Personnel changes in two Peachtree City departments were announced by Human Resources Director Ellece Brown and approved at the City Council meeting on May 6. The first involves replacing two police officer positions with two detective positions, effective May 10. The two officers have already been working within the criminal investigation division for several years, Brown said, and their classifications need to reflect that. The police department will also eliminate another officer position and instead add a hard-stripe corporal to take over quartermaster duties when the current quartermaster retires in the coming year. The $30,615 budgetary impact of those changes will be absorbed by the current budget.

The city’s finance department is also replacing two part-time accounting technician positions with a single accountant position, to perform higher-level duties and be trained to support or replace the senior accountant when needed.

