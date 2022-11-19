Peachtree City, Tyrone readying for Christmas

Among the Christmas events coming to Peachtree City are a 5K benefit on Dec. 3, “Hometown Holiday” on Dec. 3 and “The Nutcracker Ballet” on Dec. 10-11 in nearby Tyrone.
- Jingle Bell Trail 5K will benefit Peachtree City Elementary School from 8:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at 201 Wisdom Road, Peachtree City. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/JBTReg2022.
- With Santa Claus, Peachtree City is hosting “Hometown Holiday” at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Drake Field, 155 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City. Among the attractions will be food, crafts, Christmas market vendors and a Christmas tree lighting. For more information, visit peachtree-city.org/recreation.
- “The Nutcracker Ballet” will be presented by the Georgia Dance Theatre at 1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Sandy Creek High School, 360 Jenkins Road, Tyrone. The Georgia Dance Theatre is based in Peachtree City. Tickets cost $32.50 for ages 2 and older, and Jolly Saint Nick will visit with children during intermission. For tickets, visit gadance.com/nutcracker-2022.html.
