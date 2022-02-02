Peachtree City to host community emergency classes

The Peachtree City Police Department will host an Adult Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class, beginning Feb. 24, with a Feb. 16 deadline.
Classes will be held at the police station from 6:30-9 p.m. each Thursday and conclude on May 5.
The program offers valuable insight into the first few critical hours following a sudden emergency and how people can better prepare themselves and their families to respond to these unexpected events.
Among topics to be covered will be basic medical treatment, light search and rescue, active-shooter awareness and other related emergency response skills.
Students will have the opportunity to practice learned skills in a mock disaster exercise.
Prospective candidates must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of Georgia.
Offered free, the class will be limited to the first 20 applicants accepted.
The application form and related waivers are available online at the website and at the front lobby of the police station (350 S. Hwy 74, Peachtree City 30269) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
For more information, call 770-487-8866 or go to cert-ptc.com.
