Peachtree City seeks comments on short-term rentals

Peachtree City resident comments are requested on the city's proposal for a short-term rental ordinance and for this year's Comprehensive Plan Update. (Courtesy of Peachtree City)

Peachtree City resident comments are requested on the city's proposal for a short-term rental ordinance and for this year's Comprehensive Plan Update. (Courtesy of Peachtree City)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Peachtree City Council is seeking comments from the city’s residents on a possible short-term rental law.

View the Council’s video on this proposed ordinance for residential areas at bit.ly/3OdMUwj.

To send comments, email CityCouncil@peachtree-city.org.

In other Peachtree City business, a 16-question survey of the city’s residents is being taken for this year’s Comprehensive Plan Update at surveymonkey.com/r/HQJ6CW7.

Approved on April 7, the city’s new 10-page noise law can be found at bit.ly/3M2BjhL and the Council video can be viewed at bit.ly/3xnj6rj, beginning at 21:14.

Peachtree City also has a new fire chief - John Clint Murphy.

Murphy had been serving as the interim fire chief since the November 2021 retirement of former Chief Joe O’Conor.

Certified as one of 1,612 Chief Fire Officers in the world, Murphy has been with the city’s Fire and Rescue Department since 1997.

The department employs 88 men and women, serving in five stations throughout the city.

Carolyn Cunningham
Midtown High School ninth graders Sierra Pape (left) and Charlotte Keenan are among a group of students organizing a tribute event to honor war victims in Ukraine. (Courtesy of Sierra Pape)

Credit: Sierra Pape

Atlanta high school students to hold Ukraine tribute at train station
8h ago
