Peachtree City reopens shopping center tunnel

Renovations have been completed on a golf cart and pedestrian tunnel linking several major shopping areas in Peachtree City. The tunnel runs between the Best Buy/PetSmart area and the Ethan Allen/Staples area on the north side of Ga. 54 West opposite The Avenue shopping center, to facilitate access across the CSX railroad tracks. The tunnel entrances were closed to traffic since late October while under construction, resulting in lengthy detours. The tunnel’s road surfaces were repaved with concrete instead of asphalt, and the entrance on the Best Buy side was widened and relandscaped. The interior of the Ethan Allen side has been painted with an ocean waves theme.