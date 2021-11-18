ajc logo
Peachtree City reopens shopping center tunnel

Peachtree City has widened and resurfaced the entrances to a tunnel near The Avenue shopping center. Courtesy Peachtree City
Peachtree City has widened and resurfaced the entrances to a tunnel near The Avenue shopping center. Courtesy Peachtree City

Credit: Courtesy Peachtree City

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Renovations have been completed on a golf cart and pedestrian tunnel linking several major shopping areas in Peachtree City. The tunnel runs between the Best Buy/PetSmart area and the Ethan Allen/Staples area on the north side of Ga. 54 West opposite The Avenue shopping center, to facilitate access across the CSX railroad tracks. The tunnel entrances were closed to traffic since late October while under construction, resulting in lengthy detours. The tunnel’s road surfaces were repaved with concrete instead of asphalt, and the entrance on the Best Buy side was widened and relandscaped. The interior of the Ethan Allen side has been painted with an ocean waves theme.

The city has now started road work just north of The Avenue where Ga. 74 meets Commerce Drive. The eastbound left turn onto Commerce Drive will be closed through Nov. 19. That area is among those being redesigned to improve traffic flow.

