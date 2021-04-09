Peachtree City renews two nonprofit grants

In its grant request, FSS said the funding “plays a significant role in our capacity to meet the current demand for essential services,” including food, transportation and personal care for older residents. Promise Place noted in its application that it provides emergency shelter, support groups and education programs for victims of domestic violence and others in the community, and also helps individuals obtain emergency protective orders. More than half of those served by the organization are Peachtree City residents. Funding for both groups was included in the city’s FY2021 budget.