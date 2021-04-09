ajc logo
Peachtree City renews two nonprofit grants

Promise Place and Fayette Senior Services will receive funding from Peachtree City to aid local residents. Courtesy Promise Place
Fayette County | 55 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Two Fayette County nonprofits will receive continued funding from Peachtree City for the next fiscal year. The City Council voted 5-0 at its April 1 meeting to allocate $15,000 to Fayette Senior Services and $10,000 to Promise Place, which is run by the Fayette County Council on Domestic Violence.

In its grant request, FSS said the funding “plays a significant role in our capacity to meet the current demand for essential services,” including food, transportation and personal care for older residents. Promise Place noted in its application that it provides emergency shelter, support groups and education programs for victims of domestic violence and others in the community, and also helps individuals obtain emergency protective orders. More than half of those served by the organization are Peachtree City residents. Funding for both groups was included in the city’s FY2021 budget.

