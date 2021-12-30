Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Peachtree City recreation classes have new registration platform

The CivicRec! platform allows entire households to register under one account. Courtesy Peachtree City
caption arrowCaption
The CivicRec! platform allows entire households to register under one account. Courtesy Peachtree City

Credit: Courtesy Peachtree City

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
43 minutes ago

Peachtree City has a new platform for registering for recreation classes and special events or reserving a city facility. The CivicRec! online system will be available starting Jan. 3 for spring classes. Parents can create an account with their email address as their username, and must designate an emergency contact person as well. Other household members can be added to the account also, and families are advised to have a single consolidated account.

The link to the CivicRec! signup page is at www.peachtree-city.org/recreation. The platform allows users to receive text and/or email updates about class cancellations and facility closures. Upcoming program offerings include aquatics, dance, fitness, martial arts and basketball, as well as music-oriented classes for young children.

The full catalog of classes, schedules and fees is also on the recreation page website. Classes are open to Fayette County residents and nonresidents, but a surcharge applies to those outside the county.

About the Author

Jill Howard Church For the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Peachtree City consolidates variance categories
15h ago
Rising Starr Middle earns Lighthouse School recertification
Fayetteville freezes new rezoning applications
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top