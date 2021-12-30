Peachtree City recreation classes have new registration platform

Peachtree City has a new platform for registering for recreation classes and special events or reserving a city facility. The CivicRec! online system will be available starting Jan. 3 for spring classes. Parents can create an account with their email address as their username, and must designate an emergency contact person as well. Other household members can be added to the account also, and families are advised to have a single consolidated account.
The link to the CivicRec! signup page is at www.peachtree-city.org/recreation. The platform allows users to receive text and/or email updates about class cancellations and facility closures. Upcoming program offerings include aquatics, dance, fitness, martial arts and basketball, as well as music-oriented classes for young children.
The full catalog of classes, schedules and fees is also on the recreation page website. Classes are open to Fayette County residents and nonresidents, but a surcharge applies to those outside the county.
