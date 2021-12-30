Peachtree City recreation classes have new registration platform

The link to the CivicRec! signup page is at www.peachtree-city.org/recreation. The platform allows users to receive text and/or email updates about class cancellations and facility closures. Upcoming program offerings include aquatics, dance, fitness, martial arts and basketball, as well as music-oriented classes for young children.

The full catalog of classes, schedules and fees is also on the recreation page website. Classes are open to Fayette County residents and nonresidents, but a surcharge applies to those outside the county.