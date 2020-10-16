Peachtree City presents Livable Centers market analysis

Results of a market analysis related to Peachtree City’s Livable Centers Initiative Study were presented by Mayor Vanessa Fleisch and members of the City Council and staff at a special workshop on Oct. 13. Held at the Kedron Fieldhouse to accommodate socially distanced public seating, the hour-long meeting reviewed projects the city has undertaken to improve infrastructure and attract businesses and residents, while also strategizing what other redevelopment might be necessary to keep the 60-year-old planned community competitive.
Stating that “No plan is not a plan,” Planning & Development Director Robin Cailloux said the LCI study, which has solicited public input since it began last February, reflects changes in transportation, housing, consumer preferences, regional development and other economic and demographic factors. The full analysis presentation is posted at www.peachtreecityLCI.com; the final LCI plan will be presented at an open house meeting on Oct. 22 at the Kedron Fieldhouse.