Peachtree City presents Livable Centers market analysis

Results of a market analysis related to Peachtree City’s Livable Centers Initiative Study were presented by Mayor Vanessa Fleisch and members of the City Council and staff at a special workshop on Oct. 13. Held at the Kedron Fieldhouse to accommodate socially distanced public seating, the hour-long meeting reviewed projects the city has undertaken to improve infrastructure and attract businesses and residents, while also strategizing what other redevelopment might be necessary to keep the 60-year-old planned community competitive.