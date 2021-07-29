Peachtree City police chief named as president of state association

Janet Moon, Peachtree City’s police chief, has been chosen as the new president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. She was sworn in on July 20 in Savannah at the group’s summer conference. Moon is the first woman to hold the GACP president post and is currently the only woman on its nine-member executive board. Fayetteville police chief Scott Gray is also a board member.
Moon became Peachtree City’s chief in 2015 after previously serving in Rome and Suwanee, and is an Army veteran. In addition to leading the Peachtree City force, she will serve GACP’s mission of “providing police services in the State of Georgia that are aimed at achieving more effective and efficient crime patrol, reduced fear of crime, improved quality of life and improved police legitimacy” through a variety of programs including training, certification and community engagement.