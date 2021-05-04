Peachtree City parade registration opens May 17

Peachtree City residents and organizations can register for the annual Independence Day Parade starting May 17. The event itself will be held on July 3 since the holiday falls on a Sunday. Other Fayette County groups and individuals can register beginning May 24. Participation is free for Peachtree City residents, nonprofits, businesses, civic groups, churches and politicians. Those groups in the rest of Fayette County must pay $25, except for commercial businesses, which must pay $50.
Entries must consist of one float (vehicle pulling trailer), one truck, one golf cart or two tandem golf carts side by side. All must be decorated “patriotically in a family-friendly manner,” and awards will be given to the top winners. Horses, dogs (except those riding in parade vehicles) and groups of walkers not with a float or marching band are not permitted. Registration can be done online or in person at the Kedron Fieldhouse by June 21, but space will likely fill up sooner. Rules and the payment link are at www.peachtree-city.org/126/Recreation-Special-Events.