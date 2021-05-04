Peachtree City parade registration opens May 17

Entries must consist of one float (vehicle pulling trailer), one truck, one golf cart or two tandem golf carts side by side. All must be decorated “patriotically in a family-friendly manner,” and awards will be given to the top winners. Horses, dogs (except those riding in parade vehicles) and groups of walkers not with a float or marching band are not permitted. Registration can be done online or in person at the Kedron Fieldhouse by June 21, but space will likely fill up sooner. Rules and the payment link are at www.peachtree-city.org/126/Recreation-Special-Events.