Peachtree City offers teen golf cart safety class

Peachtree City's golf cart safety course for teens will have online and driving sections. Courtesy Peachtree City
Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
21 minutes ago

Peachtree City’s police department is offering free golf cart safety classes for kids aged 12-16. The course will consist of an online class and an in-person driving class to be held at McIntosh High School. The driving portion will be offered Dec. 20-21 and Jan. 3-4. Participants will learn golf cart operation techniques as well as the rules for using the city’s 100-mile path system.

The city allows golf carts to be operated solo by anyone 16 years or older, with or without a driver’s license. Those 15 years old must either have a learner’s permit in their possession or be accompanied by a parent, grandparent or other adult with a driver’s license. Drivers aged 12-14 must be accompanied in the front seat by a parent, grandparent or guardian.

Speeding and reckless driving by teenagers is frequently cited as a safety hazard on the city’s paths. Parents can sign their teens up for the class by contacting mlacourly@peachtree-city.org.

