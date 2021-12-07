Peachtree City offers teen golf cart safety class

Peachtree City’s police department is offering free golf cart safety classes for kids aged 12-16. The course will consist of an online class and an in-person driving class to be held at McIntosh High School. The driving portion will be offered Dec. 20-21 and Jan. 3-4. Participants will learn golf cart operation techniques as well as the rules for using the city’s 100-mile path system.
The city allows golf carts to be operated solo by anyone 16 years or older, with or without a driver’s license. Those 15 years old must either have a learner’s permit in their possession or be accompanied by a parent, grandparent or other adult with a driver’s license. Drivers aged 12-14 must be accompanied in the front seat by a parent, grandparent or guardian.
Speeding and reckless driving by teenagers is frequently cited as a safety hazard on the city’s paths. Parents can sign their teens up for the class by contacting mlacourly@peachtree-city.org.
