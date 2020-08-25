X

Peachtree City may annex Redwine Road property

A horse farm on Peachtree City's southern border may soon be annexed and redeveloped for housing. Jill Howard Church for the AJC
Credit: Jill Howard Church for the AJC

Fayette County | 1 hour ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Peachtree City will consider annexing and rezoning 38.7 acres on Redwine Road at its southern border for redevelopment. The City Council unanimously approved the first step of the process at its Aug. 6 meeting, which will allow the owner of the horse farm property across from the Starr’s Mill school complex to submit plans to build single-family houses there. The tract is currently zoned agricultural-residential and is within unincorporated Fayette County; the rezoning would switch it to R-12, which is the same as the Wilshire Estates subdivision behind it.

Planning & Development Director Robin Cailloux told the council there would be no adverse effects on city services or school capacity if the development goes through. The city has a three-step annexation process and has the final say over what type of development is allowed. A separately owned parcel next to the farm may also be annexed.

