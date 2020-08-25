Peachtree City may annex Redwine Road property

Peachtree City will consider annexing and rezoning 38.7 acres on Redwine Road at its southern border for redevelopment. The City Council unanimously approved the first step of the process at its Aug. 6 meeting, which will allow the owner of the horse farm property across from the Starr’s Mill school complex to submit plans to build single-family houses there. The tract is currently zoned agricultural-residential and is within unincorporated Fayette County; the rezoning would switch it to R-12, which is the same as the Wilshire Estates subdivision behind it.