Peachtree City limits access and raises fees for non-resident golf carts

Tyrone residents will have reduced access to Peachtree City’s golf cart paths, and all non-city residents will soon pay more for the privilege. The City Council voted 5-0 Thursday to close Crabapple Lane to vehicular traffic at the city border, effective Dec. 1, with golf cart access to be cut off next June 1. The unpaved road is owned by Fayette County but straddles the Tyrone border before crossing into Kedron Hills, whose residents have complained about cut-through traffic. The decision would force Tyrone to build a new path, most likely along Dogwood Trail toward Ga. 74, for similar access.
City Manager Jon Rorie justified the action by noting that the city spends more than $3 million a year to maintain its 100 miles of paths, saying there should be more “tax equity” for non-residents to use them. The council then voted to raise the annual fee for non-resident golf cart permits to $250, an increase of $100.
Peachtree City residents paid $45 in 2019 for a cart permit valid through 2022. Tyrone charges its residents $15 for a cart tag and offers reciprocity to those registered in Peachtree City, but not vice versa. Unincorporated Fayette County requires all users of its paths to have a $12 decal good for five years, and has reciprocal agreements with Fayetteville and Tyrone but not Peachtree City.
Connectivity has become a bigger issue now that more paths, bridges and tunnels are being added to provide access to schools, shopping centers and other areas along the city’s borders.
