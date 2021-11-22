Peachtree City limits access and raises fees for non-resident golf carts

City Manager Jon Rorie justified the action by noting that the city spends more than $3 million a year to maintain its 100 miles of paths, saying there should be more “tax equity” for non-residents to use them. The council then voted to raise the annual fee for non-resident golf cart permits to $250, an increase of $100.

Peachtree City residents paid $45 in 2019 for a cart permit valid through 2022. Tyrone charges its residents $15 for a cart tag and offers reciprocity to those registered in Peachtree City, but not vice versa. Unincorporated Fayette County requires all users of its paths to have a $12 decal good for five years, and has reciprocal agreements with Fayetteville and Tyrone but not Peachtree City.