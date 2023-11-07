Peachtree City intersection closes for roundabout construction

Phase 1 closes Bernhard Road and the southern part of Redwine Road, while Phase 2 closes a portion of South Peachtree Parkway.

All roads should be open by Thanksgiving week.

Access to properties, including One Church, will be maintained.

Temporary gravel paths for pedestrians and golf carts are planned.

For inquiries, contact Fayette County Public Works at 770-320-6010 or email publicworks@fayettecountyga.gov.

Funding for this project comes from the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

Find more details at fayettecountyga.gov/splost-2017.