Peachtree City intersection closes for roundabout construction

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
15 minutes ago

Through most of November, the intersection of Redwine Road, Bernhard Road and South Peachtree Parkway will be partially closed to build a roundabout in Peachtree City.

Phase 1 closes Bernhard Road and the southern part of Redwine Road, while Phase 2 closes a portion of South Peachtree Parkway.

All roads should be open by Thanksgiving week.

Access to properties, including One Church, will be maintained.

Temporary gravel paths for pedestrians and golf carts are planned.

For inquiries, contact Fayette County Public Works at 770-320-6010 or email publicworks@fayettecountyga.gov.

Funding for this project comes from the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

Find more details at fayettecountyga.gov/splost-2017.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

91-year-old Buckhead retiree is a TikTok sensation6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Jailed lawyer loses Georgia law license for Jan. 6 conviction
1h ago

Credit: AP

Kirby Smart has gone silent on Lane Kiffin ahead of big matchup
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

HAPPENING NOW
Election Day 2023: Voters head to the polls
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

HAPPENING NOW
Election Day 2023: Voters head to the polls
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia elections 2023: Tell us about voting problems
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC file photo

‘A Salute to Our Veterans’ in Fayetteville is Nov. 10
Fall events continuing on Southside
Promise Place fundraiser in Peachtree City is Oct. 20
Featured

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

Israeli soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta
17h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
High school football state playoff brackets
1h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top