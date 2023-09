The Shakerag Arts and Crafts Festival will be Sept. 16-17 in Peachtree City.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 16 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the McIntosh Trail Complex, 200 McIntosh Trail.

More than 135 food and craft vendors will each offer a unique array of handmade and handcrafted goods.

Peachtree City Recreation and Special Events is the host.

Find more details at peachtree-city.org.