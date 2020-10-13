Peachtree City gets a deal on a fire truck

O’Conor said the truck is “a good value for the city” because it was built in 2019 and used as a demonstration model; now that it has nearly 19,000 miles on it, Fire Line Inc. of Winder offered the truck as surplus “at a price below what it would cost to construct with all original warranties in effect.”

O’Conor said the fire department staff did an extensive search to find a truck that could easily maneuver among the city’s many cul-de-sacs. The new model will replace an existing ladder truck that was built in 2001.