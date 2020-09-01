Peachtree City, Fayetteville approve millage rates

In Fayetteville on Aug. 27, the City Council voted 5-0 to keep its current 5.646-mill rate, which includes a 4.594 general fund millage and a capital projects rate of 1.052 mills.

In both cities, the millage is set just above the rollback rate at which collected revenue would have stayed the same — 2.53 percent higher in Peachtree City and 1.36 percent higher in Fayetteville. This means tax bills will increase slightly for properties whose assessed value has risen this year.