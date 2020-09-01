Peachtree City, Fayetteville approve millage rates

Following their third public hearings, the city councils of Peachtree City and Fayetteville approved their new respective millage rates for the coming fiscal year. Peachtree City finalized its on Aug. 20, voting 5-0 to keep the rate at 6.232 mills for maintenance and operations. The city’s bond millage was eliminated last year. Financial Services Director Paul Salvatore said the current rate will generate almost $16.5 million in revenue.
In Fayetteville on Aug. 27, the City Council voted 5-0 to keep its current 5.646-mill rate, which includes a 4.594 general fund millage and a capital projects rate of 1.052 mills.
In both cities, the millage is set just above the rollback rate at which collected revenue would have stayed the same — 2.53 percent higher in Peachtree City and 1.36 percent higher in Fayetteville. This means tax bills will increase slightly for properties whose assessed value has risen this year.