Peachtree City Father-Daughter Dance is March 4

A Father-Daughter Dance will be hosted by the city of Peachtree City in March.
The event is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. March 4 at the Kedron Fieldhouse, 202 Fieldhouse Drive, Peachtree City.
Registration concludes on March 1 or if the maximum attendance is met.
The cost is $45 per couple with a $20 fee for each additional daughter for in-county.
If out-of-county, a $20 surcharge applies to the reservation.
Girls, ages 6 to 13, are invited to attend the dance.
Dressy attire is encouraged - from casual dressy to very dressy.
The evening will consist of dancing with music provided by a DJ, finger foods, drinks, dessert, a photo booth and a craft activity - but not a sit-down dinner.
If fathers are unable to attend, other important male figures may serve as substitutes.
Register at peachtree-city.org/recreation, where there will be a link to the registration page.
People unable to register online may either call 770-631-2525 or visit the Kedron Fieldhouse to register in person.
Learn more at facebook.com/PTCrecreation.
