Peachtree City Father-Daughter Dance is March 4

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
26 minutes ago

A Father-Daughter Dance will be hosted by the city of Peachtree City in March.

The event is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. March 4 at the Kedron Fieldhouse, 202 Fieldhouse Drive, Peachtree City.

Registration concludes on March 1 or if the maximum attendance is met.

The cost is $45 per couple with a $20 fee for each additional daughter for in-county.

If out-of-county, a $20 surcharge applies to the reservation.

Girls, ages 6 to 13, are invited to attend the dance.

Dressy attire is encouraged - from casual dressy to very dressy.

The evening will consist of dancing with music provided by a DJ, finger foods, drinks, dessert, a photo booth and a craft activity - but not a sit-down dinner.

If fathers are unable to attend, other important male figures may serve as substitutes.

Register at peachtree-city.org/recreation, where there will be a link to the registration page.

People unable to register online may either call 770-631-2525 or visit the Kedron Fieldhouse to register in person.

Learn more at facebook.com/PTCrecreation.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
