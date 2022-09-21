Peachtree City Dragon Boat Festival is Sept. 24

The 15th annual Dragon Boat Festival, hosted by the Rotary Club of Peachtree City, will return Sept. 24 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Drake Field, 155 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City.
This annual community event is designed “to raise awareness of our cultural diversity and increase interest in international commerce through the interaction of the community, business and the arts,” according to a Rotary Club statement.
Food from 10 vendors, entertainment, children’s activities and 40 vendors will accompany cheering for your favorite Dragon Boat Race Team on Lake Peachtree.
Dragon boat racing originated in China.
Nearly 50 teams will race in this rain-or-shine event.
The festival will provide charitable donations to local nonprofits such as The Eden Project, Midwest Food Bank and Bloom.
For more details and to register, visit facebook.com/ptcdragonboats or ptcdragonboats.org.
