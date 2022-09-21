ajc logo
X

Peachtree City Dragon Boat Festival is Sept. 24

While dragon boats race on Lake Peachtree, the Dragon Boat Festival will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Drake Field, 155 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City. (Courtesy of Rotary Club of Peachtree City)

Combined ShapeCaption
While dragon boats race on Lake Peachtree, the Dragon Boat Festival will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Drake Field, 155 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City. (Courtesy of Rotary Club of Peachtree City)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
32 minutes ago

The 15th annual Dragon Boat Festival, hosted by the Rotary Club of Peachtree City, will return Sept. 24 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Drake Field, 155 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City.

This annual community event is designed “to raise awareness of our cultural diversity and increase interest in international commerce through the interaction of the community, business and the arts,” according to a Rotary Club statement.

Food from 10 vendors, entertainment, children’s activities and 40 vendors will accompany cheering for your favorite Dragon Boat Race Team on Lake Peachtree.

Dragon boat racing originated in China.

Nearly 50 teams will race in this rain-or-shine event.

The festival will provide charitable donations to local nonprofits such as The Eden Project, Midwest Food Bank and Bloom.

For more details and to register, visit facebook.com/ptcdragonboats or ptcdragonboats.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Charles Milne holding a photograph of his sister Leona Milne, who died without receiving CPR after she stopped breathing at her Marietta nursing home. Leona Milne had signed a do-not-resuscitate order, but a family lawsuit alleges that it was not done properly. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders2h ago
Growing number of Georgia women traveling out of state for abortions

AJC poll: Abortion isn’t top issue for many Georgia voters
4h ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart confers with tight end Jesse Sanders while taking the field to play South Carolina in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia’s 2023 football schedule released
13h ago
In this AJC file photo, a Beagle mix named Sadie paused to take in the scene in the large dog run area in the Piedmont Dog Park.

Atlanta City Council bolsters limit on how long dogs can bark
In this AJC file photo, a Beagle mix named Sadie paused to take in the scene in the large dog run area in the Piedmont Dog Park.

Atlanta City Council bolsters limit on how long dogs can bark
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
16h ago
The Latest
"In the Legacy Spotlight" will be presented Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 16-18 at Legacy Theatre in Tyrone. The Sept. 9-11 performances will feature Jeremiah Parker-Hobbs and Julissa Sabino. (Courtesy of Legacy Theatre)

Credit: Legacy Theatre

Legacy Theatre hosts Sept. 9-18 performances
Tyrone infrastructure under review until Sept. 23
Peachtree City holds tax hearings on Aug. 18
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
2h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top