Peachtree City denies billboard appeal

Peachtree City has denied an appeal made by an outdoor advertising company to erect three lighted billboards near the railroad bridge just west of the Ga. Hwy. 74/54 intersection. The City Council voted 5-0 on Feb. 18 to reject an appeal of a previous sign permit denial made last October. Principle Outdoor, LLC had filed three sign permit applications for the billboards, which its attorney, Scott Peters, said should be legal because the CSX railroad right of way near The Avenue shopping center currently has no zoning designation and therefore is not subject to the city’s ordinance prohibiting billboards.