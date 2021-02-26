X

Peachtree City denies billboard appeal

Legal wrangling over whether lighted billboards might be allowed in Peachtree City might ultimately be decided in court. Courtesy Peachtree City
Credit: Courtesy Peachtree City

Fayette County | 47 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Peachtree City has denied an appeal made by an outdoor advertising company to erect three lighted billboards near the railroad bridge just west of the Ga. Hwy. 74/54 intersection. The City Council voted 5-0 on Feb. 18 to reject an appeal of a previous sign permit denial made last October. Principle Outdoor, LLC had filed three sign permit applications for the billboards, which its attorney, Scott Peters, said should be legal because the CSX railroad right of way near The Avenue shopping center currently has no zoning designation and therefore is not subject to the city’s ordinance prohibiting billboards.

City Attorney Ted Meeker said the proposed signs violate city rules about sign size and type, regardless of zoning. Principle Outdoor now has the option of appealing the city’s denial to the Superior Court of Fayette County.

