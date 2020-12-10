Peachtree City declares its lake gator-free

Despite several witnesses claiming otherwise, Peachtree City announced Monday that there does not appear to be an alligator cruising Lake Peachtree. Reports of alligator sightings in the man-made lake surfaced on social media in November, prompting an alert by the city that told residents to be careful near the water until the claims could be investigated. The news prompted speculation about whether “Flat Creek Floyd,” an alligator seen near Wilshire Pavilion in recent years, had perhaps migrated to larger waters.