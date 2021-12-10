Peachtree City advisory board suggests path improvements

The committee divided into subgroups focusing on safety, education, outreach and vehicle registration. The group identified areas where accidents are most often reported, including near Lake Peachtree and McIntosh High School. Recommendations include installing speed humps and better signage as well as removing vegetation that impedes visibility.

Other suggestions involve more parental oversight of teen drivers, targeted safety messaging to all types of path users, moving registration decals to the front and back of carts for easier identification and increasing police patrols during peak times and at busy locations.