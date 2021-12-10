Peachtree City advisory board suggests path improvements

An advisory committee created to study safety on Peachtree City’s multi-use paths presented its recommendations to the City Council on Dec. 2. The 14-member volunteer group, comprising residents and city staff, met several times in recent months to get input from citizens and suggest solutions to reduce accidents involving golf carts, pedestrians and cyclists.
The committee divided into subgroups focusing on safety, education, outreach and vehicle registration. The group identified areas where accidents are most often reported, including near Lake Peachtree and McIntosh High School. Recommendations include installing speed humps and better signage as well as removing vegetation that impedes visibility.
Other suggestions involve more parental oversight of teen drivers, targeted safety messaging to all types of path users, moving registration decals to the front and back of carts for easier identification and increasing police patrols during peak times and at busy locations.
The council said the dialog will continue, and recommendations will be evaluated based on budgets and feasibility.
