Nutcracker Ballet, garland decorations on Dec. 7-8

All for free, excerpts from the Georgia Dance Theatre's Nutcracker on Dec. 7 and a workshop on decorating with live garland on Dec. 8 will be presented at Fayette Senior Services, The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville. (Courtesy of Katie Leslie/kleslie@ajc.com)

Credit: Katie Leslie/kleslie@ajc.com

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
42 minutes ago

Fayette Senior Services will host two Christmas programs this week at The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville.

Both programs are free and open to FSS members and nonmembers, but preregistration is required.

To register, call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title).

  • The Nutcracker Ballet: 1-1:45 p.m. Dec. 7. Excerpts from the ballet will be performed by local professional ballet dancers from Georgia Dance Theatre. The short performance will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
  • Get With the Garland: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Kim Toal, with Fayette County Extension, will demonstrate how to work with live garland and provide ideas for decorating with it around your home. Learn the best places to purchase garland, how to care for it and keep it alive throughout the season in addition to fun and creative ways to tie it into your festive decor.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
