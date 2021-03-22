X

New veterans memorial unveiled in Tyrone

By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

After several weather delays, officials in Tyrone were able to gather in Veterans Park Friday for the dedication of a new memorial statue to honor fallen soldiers. Members of the Sandy Creek High School Air Force JROTC and student musicians assisted with the ceremony, with representatives from the Tyrone Town Council, other Fayette County officials and armed forces veterans and families in attendance.

Approximately $7,000 was raised by the students for the statue, including donations from individuals, local businesses and American Legion Post 50. The memorial–a “battlefield cross” depicting a helmet, boots and rifle–sits atop a granite base donated by the Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory. The base is inscribed with the five armed forces insignias and reads, “Dedicated to the memory of all who proudly served and protected their country.”

