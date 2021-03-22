New veterans memorial unveiled in Tyrone

Approximately $7,000 was raised by the students for the statue, including donations from individuals, local businesses and American Legion Post 50. The memorial–a “battlefield cross” depicting a helmet, boots and rifle–sits atop a granite base donated by the Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory. The base is inscribed with the five armed forces insignias and reads, “Dedicated to the memory of all who proudly served and protected their country.”