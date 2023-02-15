New Tyrone 101 Citizen’s Academy planned

Tyrone city officials are in the planning phase of a new program called Tyrone 101 Citizen’s Academy.
Through this opportunity, citizens can learn more about Tyrone and its operations.
During the process, participants will meet and build relationships with their elected officials and Tyrone staff members.
Tyrone 101 will be a six- to-eight-week experience, meeting one evening a week for about two hours.
A new topic will be presented each week by Tyrone’s department heads and staff.
Topics will include general administration - an intro to municipal government; finance and budgeting; leisure services: library and recreation; permitting; planning and zoning; public safety and court and public works.
The start date will likely be late spring or early summer.
To be considered for the inaugural group, complete the Tyrone 101 interest form at tinyurl.com/5n97rtt3.
