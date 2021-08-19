New platform offers nutrition info for Fayette County school meals

The printable listings, organized by school, include photos, calorie counts and other nutrition details, as well as notes and filters regarding such potential allergens as wheat, nuts, shellfish, eggs, citrus, soy and dairy products. Users can also set up a personalized profile for future reference and to receive meal alerts, and can create a nutrition calculator for choosing items with desired elements. Students can use the platform to rate their favorite meals and provide feedback about offerings.

The MealViewer platform can also be downloaded as an app for mobile use. More information about the School Nutrition Program is at www.fcboe.org/school_nutrition.