New floor coming to Peachtree City hockey rink

Peachtree City’s inline hockey rink will soon get a new floor for smoother skating. The City Council voted 4-0-1 (with Mayor Vanessa Fleisch absent) on March 18 to allocate $68,936 for the replacement surface at the Kedron facility. The city received three bids and chose the lowest, from VersaCourt. A memo from Quinn Bledsoe, director of recreation and special events, said the existing floor was in poor condition and that replacement tiles are no longer available. The interlocking Speed Outdoor tiles are designed for inline hockey and “will allow for movement due to seasonal temperature changes,” Bledsoe said.