New Fayette County appointees named to two committees

Fayette County’s library board and a regional medical authority have three newly approved members. The Fayette Board of Commissioners named attorney Zulema Green and middle school teacher Valerie Mallon to the seven-member volunteer library board by unanimous vote on Feb. 11. Both have terms that will extend through Dec. 31, 2025. The library board meets at least quarterly to advise the BOC, and also works with the regional library board.
The commissioners also voted 5-0 on Feb. 25 to appoint registered nurse Doris Adhuze to the Region Six Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Addictive Diseases Regional Advisory Council. Chosen from among three applicants, she will serve through Sept. 30, 2023. That board meets every other month to help prepare an annual plan for a variety of disabilities services in 30 counties in central-western Georgia.