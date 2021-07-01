Nature photographer chosen as Peachtree City parade marshal

The city’s announcement stated that “Dan wishes to accept on behalf of all those individuals who provided support and assistance to anyone in our community that was isolated during the pandemic, [including] doctors, nurses, teachers, first responders, store personnel, truck drivers, vaccine researchers, plus any volunteer that made living a little less difficult for all of us.”

The parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday on Peachtree Parkway South, and ends at the McIntosh Trail Recreation Complex.