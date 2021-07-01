Nature photographer chosen as Peachtree City parade marshal

Nature photographer Dan Nelson has been chosen as the grand marshal of Peachtree City’s July 3 Independence Day parade. Nelson was selected after the city issued a call for public nominations in May for someone who has made “outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the Peachtree City community.” Nelson is known for his photographs of local wildlife, especially white-tailed deer and birds. His pictures of bald eagles who frequent Lake Peachtree were made into a book, The Majestic Eagles of Peachtree City.
The city’s announcement stated that “Dan wishes to accept on behalf of all those individuals who provided support and assistance to anyone in our community that was isolated during the pandemic, [including] doctors, nurses, teachers, first responders, store personnel, truck drivers, vaccine researchers, plus any volunteer that made living a little less difficult for all of us.”
The parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday on Peachtree Parkway South, and ends at the McIntosh Trail Recreation Complex.