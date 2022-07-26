ajc logo
National Weather Service presents program on Aug. 4

A free program from the U.S. National Weather Service, based in Peachtree City, will be presented from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Fayette Senior Services in Peachtree City. (Courtesy of the U.S. National Weather Service)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

“In the Forecast” will be the topic by the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS), based in Peachtree City, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Aug. 4.

For free, this program will be given at Fayette Senior Services (FSS), The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City.

Get a look at the science behind the forecast procedure, how weather is predicted, what types of services NWS provides to The Weather Channel - based in Atlanta - and news stations, what tools NWS uses to provide alerts and more.

Pre-registration is required by calling 770-461-0813 or emailing register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title).

FSS members and nonmembers are welcome.

Information: facebook.com/NWSAtlanta

