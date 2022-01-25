Hamburger icon
Musical continues at Legacy Theatre in Tyrone

Continuing through Feb. 13, "Shout! The Mod Musical" replaces "Sister Act" as the winter musical at Legacy Theatre in Tyrone. (Courtesy of Legacy Theatre)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
37 minutes ago

Legacy Theatre in Tyrone is continuing its shows of “Shout! The Mod Musical: A Swinging 60s Sensation” through Feb.13.

Performances will be 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays inside at Legacy Theatre, 1175 Senoia Road, Tyrone.

Among the tunes from the 1960s will be “To Sir with Love,” “Downtown,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Goldfinger.”

Almost all of the cast members in this show originally were scheduled to portray nuns in “Sister Act,” according to a YouTube video by Mark and Bethany Smith of Legacy Theatre, which is “family owned and operated” by the Smiths.

The Smiths said their goal is to keep 17 to 18 actors “healthy,” but it was “unlikely” with the production of “Sister Act.”

Instead half the cast performed for the first two weeks for Jan. 21-30 and the next half of the cast for the third and fourth weeks from Feb. 4-13, Mark Smith said on the video.

The Legacy Theatre is a full-time professional theatre, bringing Broadway to South Metro Atlanta.

Tickets are $15 to $45.

Box Office: 404-895-1473

Information: youtu.be/BXo8TNnf6tE, LegacyTheater.com/show/shout

