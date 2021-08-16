ajc logo
Millage rate hearings begin in Tyrone

Tyrone will hold several millage rate increase hearings this week before a final vote is held on Thursday. Courtesy Town of Tyrone
Tyrone will hold several millage rate increase hearings this week before a final vote is held on Thursday. Courtesy Town of Tyrone

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
1 hour ago

A proposed increase in Tyrone’s property tax rate will be open for public comment at two more meetings this week. The mayor and Town Council have tentatively adopted a new millage rate of 2.889 mills, an increase of .159 mills over the current rate. That would mean a 6.78% net increase in 2021 property taxes. For example, a home with a fair market value of $350,000 would be subject to an additional $21.94 in taxes, and a non-homestead property with a value of $325,000 would see a $20.67 tax bill increase. The millage rate increased 6.23% in 2020, down from a 7.54% increase in 2019.

Public hearings on the matter will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 17 and 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. A final vote on the millage rate will be held by the council at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19. All hearings and meetings will take place at the Tyrone Municipal Complex at 950 Senoia Road.

