Millage rate hearings begin in Tyrone

A proposed increase in Tyrone’s property tax rate will be open for public comment at two more meetings this week. The mayor and Town Council have tentatively adopted a new millage rate of 2.889 mills, an increase of .159 mills over the current rate. That would mean a 6.78% net increase in 2021 property taxes. For example, a home with a fair market value of $350,000 would be subject to an additional $21.94 in taxes, and a non-homestead property with a value of $325,000 would see a $20.67 tax bill increase. The millage rate increased 6.23% in 2020, down from a 7.54% increase in 2019.