Learn about bird migration on March 2

“The Great Migration” is the topic 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 2 by Fayette Senior Services at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City.
Via Zoom online, Melissa Paduani with Georgia Audubon will explore the science and physiology of bird migration and some of the hurdles faced by birds during their voyage.
This program is free, but preregistration is required.
Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register for FSS members and nonmembers.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest