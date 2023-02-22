BreakingNews
Ex-Doraville police officer charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death
Learn about bird migration on March 2

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
13 minutes ago

“The Great Migration” is the topic 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 2 by Fayette Senior Services at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City.

Via Zoom online, Melissa Paduani with Georgia Audubon will explore the science and physiology of bird migration and some of the hurdles faced by birds during their voyage.

This program is free, but preregistration is required.

Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register for FSS members and nonmembers.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
