Labor Day weekend parade registration opens in Peachtree City

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 5 along the same two-mile route, starting on Peachtree Parkway South outside Village on the Green and proceeding north to McIntosh Trail. Participation is limited to Fayette residents, businesses, organizations and politicians. Slots will be assigned until Aug. 26, or sooner if space fills up.

The order of the entries will be determined by the recreation staff, not the order of registration. The registration fee is $50 for non-city commercial businesses, $25 for county residents, nonprofits, churches and politicians, and free for Peachtree City residents, businesses, civic groups, churches and politicians. Entries must be fully decorated “patriotically in a family-friendly manner.”