Have coffee with a cop on July 6 in Fayetteville

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
57 minutes ago

“Coffee with a Cop” will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon July 6 at Fayette Senior Services, The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Police Department will be joining participants for coffee and answering questions.

Drop by anytime to greet Fayetteville’s local law enforcement.

While the program is free, pre-registration is required.

Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register.

Fayette Senior Services members and nonmembers are welcome.

