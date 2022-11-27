ajc logo
Gifts for Fayette seniors needed by Nov. 30

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

Presents for aging residents in Fayette County will be collected through Nov. 30 by Fayette County Senior Services for the 10th “Hope for the Holidays.”

“The purpose of ‘Hope for the Holidays’ is to spread holiday cheer to seniors who are financially challenged, shut in or lonely and who may otherwise not have any gifts this holiday season,” said Fayette Senior Services Case Manager Iris Harris.

Ornaments hang on Christmas trees at Senior Services offices in Fayetteville, 4 Center Drive, and Peachtree City, 203 McIntosh Trail, with each ornament including a wish from a senior.

People can come by, choose an ornament and buy that gift.

Volunteers then wrap the presents and deliver them along with a bag of fresh fruit.

For more details, email Morgan Lanier at mlanier@fayss.org or call her at 770-769-8430.

Carolyn Cunningham
