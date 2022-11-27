Gifts for Fayette seniors needed by Nov. 30

“The purpose of ‘Hope for the Holidays’ is to spread holiday cheer to seniors who are financially challenged, shut in or lonely and who may otherwise not have any gifts this holiday season,” said Fayette Senior Services Case Manager Iris Harris.

Ornaments hang on Christmas trees at Senior Services offices in Fayetteville, 4 Center Drive, and Peachtree City, 203 McIntosh Trail, with each ornament including a wish from a senior.