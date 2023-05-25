Free outdoor movies begin May 26 at Town at Trilith

REEL Fridays begin May 26 for the Trilith Outdoor Movie Series at Town at Trilith’s Central Plaza, 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville.

The movies will be shown on the 25-foot permanent screen, with a powerful sound and projection system and free admission.

Bring a chair or blanket to watch these family-friendly films:

May 26 – “Back to the Future”

June 30 – “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

July 28 – “DC League of Super-Pets”

Aug. 25 – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Sept. 29 – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Oct. 27 – “Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!”

Nov. 24 – “The Star”

Movies will begin at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Before and after the movie, check out Trilith’s curated shops and restaurants, including a bakery, gelato shop and grocery store.

Participants may park for free in the retail parking deck and travel lot on Trilith Parkway.

To stay informed of activities throughout the year at Trilith, follow @TownatTrilith or Facebook.com/TownatTrilith on social media.