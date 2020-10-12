Four ballot deposit boxes available in Fayette County

Fayette County residents who want to submit their absentee ballots in person locally rather than mail them can now use one of four newly installed deposit boxes. The secure boxes, which are affixed to the ground and constantly monitored by security cameras, were approved by the Board of Commissioners on Aug. 31 at a cost not to exceed $10,000. Completed ballots can be deposited in them at any time until 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, when the regular polls close.
The ballot boxes are located in Fayetteville near the Heritage Park Fountain at the administrative complex at 140 Stonewall Ave. West; on the ground floor at the rear of the Peachtree City Library at 201 Willowbend Road; outside the Tyrone Police Department at 945 Senoia Road; and at Brooks Town Hall, 961 Ga. 85 Connector. County officials have said that the ballots will be collected on a regular schedule through Election Day.