Four ballot deposit boxes available in Fayette County

Fayette County residents who want to submit their absentee ballots in person locally rather than mail them can now use one of four newly installed deposit boxes. The secure boxes, which are affixed to the ground and constantly monitored by security cameras, were approved by the Board of Commissioners on Aug. 31 at a cost not to exceed $10,000. Completed ballots can be deposited in them at any time until 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, when the regular polls close.