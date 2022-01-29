February for Fayette Senior Services focuses on heart health

Meet the Mayor. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Free. Peachtree City location. Get to know newly elected Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard. Hear about the vision she has for her time in office in addition to Peachtree City happenings and updates.

A Bit of a Stretch. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Free. Fayetteville location. Daniel Draper, with First Step Physical Therapy, will share about the positive impact that stretching each day can have on your body and will include ideas for stretches you can do to loosen up. Wear comfortable clothing to do a short stretching series during class to experience what a difference can be made by even just five to 10 minutes of stretching.

Tell Your Story. 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 14. Free. Fayetteville location. Joyce Beverly will introduce a do-able and an approachable process for writing your story or capturing the story of a family member with a hands-on writing sprint. Participants will leave with a beginning to their story. Beverly is the founder of My Storyographer and the creator of the Tell My Story course. She is a lifelong community journalist and the former publisher of Fayette Woman.

Lunch & Learn: From the Bottom of My Heart. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15. $10, including lunch. Fayetteville location. Join Program Coordinator Avril James, with Piedmont Women’s Heart Network, and Dr. Bukola Olubi, with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, to learn about American Heart Month. From the basic anatomy of the heart to preventative methods, symptoms and treatment, leave with a better understanding of how to take care of your heart through everyday habits, exercise and diet. This program is part of the 2022 FSS and Piedmont Fayette Hospital Wellness Series. Fayss.org Payment must be made at the time of registration. Register: 770-461-0813

The Farmhouse Formula. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Free. Peachtree City location. Amy Epperson, with Brightmoor Hospice, will share about farmhouse style and how to make it work for you.

One Size Doesn’t Fit All. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Free. Peachtree City location. Kathryn Martin, Health and Life Coach with Well Fit Journeys, will explain why certain diets may work well for someone and not others. Get tips on how to choose a diet that works for you and a better understanding of the reality of a healthy lifestyle by incorporating more than just a diet.

A Heart Healthy Taste. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Free. Fayetteville location. Dietitian Lamura Poore, owner of Diet to Lifestyle, will share tips for a balanced, nourishing diet with a focus on heart health.

Feel the Music. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Free. Peachtree City location. Natalie Kirk and Michaela Shockcor, with Small Steps Music, will discuss the psychology of music and share apps and options for listening to and accessing music.

Information: Program Development Coordinator Morgan Lanier of Fayette Senior Services, Inc. at 770-769-8430 or mlanier@fayss.org