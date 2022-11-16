ajc logo
Fayetteville’s first firefighter tailgate is Nov. 19

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
40 minutes ago

The first Tailgate with a Firefighter kicks off at noon Nov. 19 at City Center Park, 210 Stonewall Ave. W., Fayetteville.

See the Georgia Bulldogs play football against the Kentucky Wildcats on the big screen.

More attractions will be a cornhole tournament, food in a souvenir fire helmet, a kids Red Zone Challenge, drawings, prizes, fire trucks and games.

Special appearances will be made by Sparky and “Phoenix” - the Fire Safety Bus.

All proceeds will fund fire safety education.

For information, visit fayetteville-ga.gov.

