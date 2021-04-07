Fayetteville train depot has new owners

Fayetteville’s historic downtown train depot on Lanier Ave. East is now under private ownership and will be used for special events. The property was purchased last summer by David and April Mowell, of the same family that owns the Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service next door to the depot. The 1902 building, operated by the railroad until 1939, was owned by the city and later used for office and event space. It has now been renovated to upgrade the ceilings, floors and bathrooms as well as add a large deck.