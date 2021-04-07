X

Fayetteville train depot has new owners

The newly renovated and renamed Fayette Depot, now owned by the Mowell family, will be used as an event space. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
The newly renovated and renamed Fayette Depot, now owned by the Mowell family, will be used as an event space. Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Credit: Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Credit: Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Fayette County | 1 hour ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Fayetteville’s historic downtown train depot on Lanier Ave. East is now under private ownership and will be used for special events. The property was purchased last summer by David and April Mowell, of the same family that owns the Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service next door to the depot. The 1902 building, operated by the railroad until 1939, was owned by the city and later used for office and event space. It has now been renovated to upgrade the ceilings, floors and bathrooms as well as add a large deck.

Renamed the Fayette Depot, the space will be available for funeral-related functions but also rented to the public for other occasions. The facility plans to have an open house later this spring. Brian Wismer, the city’s economic and development director, said the city is “happy to see the Mowell Family preserve [the depot] for future generations.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.