Fayetteville townhouse plan gets final approval

New townhouses will be coming to downtown Fayetteville, with just slight changes from the original proposal. Unanimously approved by the City Council during a second public hearing on June 17, the rezoning will allow construction of 89 townhouses on 8 acres just west of downtown on Ga. 54 at Campaign Trail. The site was originally slated for a senior living complex, but the new residences will not be age restricted. The two- and three-story townhouses will have garages either in the front or the rear.
Conditions attached to the development since the first hearing on June 10 include coordination with the city engineer to determine if a traffic study is needed, and deciding whether traffic-calming devices might be required on Campaign Trail and Lafayette Avenue. The garage doors must conform to upgraded design standards, and placement of individual and/or group utility meters will be coordinated with city staff. The final site plan must still be reviewed by the city’s planning and zoning commission.