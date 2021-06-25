Fayetteville townhouse plan gets final approval

New townhouses will be coming to downtown Fayetteville, with just slight changes from the original proposal. Unanimously approved by the City Council during a second public hearing on June 17, the rezoning will allow construction of 89 townhouses on 8 acres just west of downtown on Ga. 54 at Campaign Trail. The site was originally slated for a senior living complex, but the new residences will not be age restricted. The two- and three-story townhouses will have garages either in the front or the rear.